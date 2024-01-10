2024 Brewers regular season, spring training game times

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday the game times for all regular season and Spring Training games in 2024.

The regular season begins Thursday, March 28, against the New York Mets at Citi Field, while the home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 2 at 3:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

Tickets for Spring Training games can be purchased now at brewers.com or by phone at 1-800-933-7890.

Click here to view the full Spring Training schedule. Click here to view the full regular-season schedule.

For more information, visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.











