$20 Game 6 Bucks tickets for lifelong fan supporting Make-A-Wish

Dreams and wishes really do come true, and not just for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team's playoff run is touching many lives in ways they will remember forever.

Lifelong Bucks fan Nick Packard and his wife will be inside Fiserv Forum cheering on the team and hoping to witness a potential championship game go down. We all know how expensive the tickets were, but he got this amazing opportunity all because of a $20 donation.

To help support Make-A-Wish, the team's director of ticket sales donated his employee pair of tickets to the organization. For $20, folks entered the drawing to help raise money for a very special kid in Sussex, Braedon Nicholson, who was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy that does not have a cure.

The teen chose a basement makeover as his wish because his mom says when everything hurts him, he can have a place to escape.

With the success of the drawing for Game 4 and Game 6, Nicholson's wish was granted and because of contributors like Packard, the foundation now has nearly $80,000 to help grant wishes for at least 13 children.

Packard said the contributions are a testament to community members helping each other.

"For kids out there, for anyone, know that wish is hope. I think it’s all about imagining what can be, and it’ll help attain it and it’s about mindset, so just keep that positive attitude and positive outlook on life, and the things will come your way."

Packard actually started his own LinkedIn campaign to help raise even more funds for the cause and is donating money of his own for every like, comment or share.

"For that one campaign to raise that amount of money, it’s just insane to me, so every little thing I could do to contribute to that to help his goal was a no-brainer to me," said Packard.