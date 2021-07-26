1st in-person Packers Shareholders Meeting in 2 years

Even though he wasn't there, Aaron Rodgers was all everyone was talking about at the annual Green Bay Packers Shareholders Meeting in Green Bay Monday, July 26.

It’s a celebration of all things Packers, giving shareholders a glimpse into past successes and also what may be in store for the future, but really, all fans wanted to know was who would show up to training camp.

"We’ve been packers fans our whole lives," said Collen Giovannini. "I’m really excited to have our newest little Packer fan!"

3,900 Packers fans braved scorching temperatures at Lambeau Field for the first in-person shareholders meeting in two years. While team leaders said local revenue has dropped nearly $150,000 since last year, the real status of the team is what may be dropping from the roster.

"Let (Aaron) Rodgers go," said Dale Worsch. "You can keep Davante (Adams)."

Packers President Mark Murphy told the crowd Rodgers is still the team's leader. Uncertainty surrounding several players has split the fan base, especially the three-time MVP.

"Just make him happy. Bring him back," said Toby Worsch. "You don’t want to let an MVP go after last year."

Shareholders in the Harrison family said they're bracing for a season of change.

"There are still a lot of talent on that team," said Brian Harrison. "They can still be successful. Anything can happen in football."

NFL COVID guidelines mean the long-standing tradition of players riding bikes with kids during training camp can’t happen. Anyone watching practice will also have to submit to a verbal COVID screening.

"That is a really special tradition in Green Bay, considering they do it every year except this year because of everything that is going around," said Braeden Harrison.

Whatever happens, the game will continue, and these shareholders will do what they’ve always done, root for the team no matter what.

There will also be special recognition of late Packers General Manager Ted Thompson. He sadly passed away in January. He will be honored during the Packers' home opener on Sept. 20.