102-year-old woman throws first pitch at Brewers game

There isn't much Ruth Werning hasn't accomplished in her life.

Just ask her oldest son Dan.

"She was way ahead of her time in the 50s and 60s raising kids," said Dan Werning, Ruth's son. "She wandered off to go back and get her bachelor's degree in teaching, then a master’s degree in teaching, and us kids were in charge of the house."

At 102 years young, Ruth has maintained her sharp wit, sense of humor and love of baseball.

She played the sport at a young age and started attending Brewers games back in 1927 when she was just six years old.

Even as a longtime fan, the thought of being included in a Brewers game sounded impossible.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I’d probably think it was a foolish question or a foolish thought or an unbelievable idea," said Ruth Werning, Harwood Place resident.

Enter Harwood Place.

Ruth is a resident at the assisted living facility in Wauwatosa.

On their 35th anniversary, they asked residents for their bucket list items.

"When you think of retirement living, it doesn’t mean you have to slow down," Sheri Polczynski, executive director at Harwood Place. "In fact, it’s just the opposite. It’s really about enriching lives. How can we fulfill lives here for the residents."

Ruth's bucket list item was something she hadn't done in her 102 years.

"It was partly my daughter Charlotte’s fault," said Ruth. "She says mom, why don’t you do something like throw out the pitch at a Brewers game."

So, a once unbelievable idea turned into a reality, all thanks to Harwood Place and the Brewers.

"I was very shocked, surprised and pleased, overjoyed," said Ruth.

After learning the news, Ruth got some practice throws in as well. How about her preferred style of pitching?

"They asked if I was going to throw underhand, and I said no that’s girly, I’m not doing that," said Ruth. "I’m throwing overhand."

Her big day at American Family Field finally came.

Ahead of a highly anticipated matchup between the Brewers and Dodgers, Ruth chatted with manager Pat Murphy and associate manager Rickie Weeks.

In total, around 50 people showed up to support her.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I did take a look and I thought whoa, there’s a lot of people around here, and it looks like they were looking at me," said Ruth.

Among the crowd were residents and staff from Harwood, her friends and family, who came from across Wisconsin and Los Angeles, and her son Dan, who flew in from Thailand.

"Really I am very thankful to them," said Ruth.

"To see her face on the jumbotron, that was exciting," said Dan.

In front of a packed stadium, Ruth made her Major League debut and threw out the first pitch.

She delivered with that overhand strike.

"Oh, it was beautiful," said Dan. "She almost suckered the batter. It was a great pitch. Now we’ll be able to add that she’s a Brewers baseball player."

It was a goal completed, Ruth's way.

"My goal was just to live through the occasion," chuckled Ruth.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "And you did."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I did, I did," said Ruth. "It was wonderful. Loved it."

That day, she became one of the oldest people to ever throw out a first pitch at a Brewers game.

Now, what keeps Ruth young is her faith, family and gratitude.

That formula certainly strikes the perfect pitch.

Moving forward, Harwood Place will continue to honor the wishes from their other residents.

So, what's next for Ruth on her bucket list? She said it's to keep making others smile.

She'll turn 103-years-old in November.