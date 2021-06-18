Providing an Exceptional Member Experience

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Healthcare coverage is constantly evolving. But one thing that remains constant is Network Health’s unique approach to member experience.

Our approach starts with having a strong physical local presence. Network Health is a Wisconsin-based health insurance company that is owned by local health providers – Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and Ascension Wisconsin.

Being located in the communities we serve helps us better understand the needs of our customers. These customers aren’t just names to us – they’re our family, friends and neighbors. We aim to provide them all with an exceptional member experience:

During the pandemic, we sent PPE kits to our members to help support them during the difficult time.

We offer convenient flu shot clinics for Medicare members.

We have a strong online presence that allows our members to connect with clinical experts.

Our clinical care management team assists members during the most difficult times in their lives. We can help people navigate the health care system and connect with community resources.

We also look for ways to better the communities we serve. Here are a few ways we invest in them:

We have booths at local farmers markets and encourage people to come visit us to learn more about our plan options, ask questions or just come by to say hi.

All Network Health employees are encouraged to give back and are provided with up to eight hours of paid volunteer time per year. Even during the pandemic, this added up to over $73,000 in employee volunteer hours.

Through our Hometown Advantage Fund, we provide $100,000 to help support local nonprofit organizations.

We support our local employer customers by doing business with and purchasing from them when possible. In 2020, Network Health returned $5.6 million to the community by spending with its customers.Network Health looks for opportunities to provide value for our members. We have a deep understanding of the communities and people we serve, allowing us to provide a more personalized experience. We truly care about our members and look for ways we can support them throughout their health journey.

Learn more about Network Health’s unique approach to member experience at networkhealth.com.

