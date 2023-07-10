Expand / Collapse search

Think Pawsitive Dog Training; classes for dogs

By
Published 
Updated 10:59AM
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Think Pawsitive Dog Training; classes for dogs

Brian Kramp is in Waukesha seeing how your four-legged friend can train and rehabilitate in the water.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Think Pawsitive Dog Training is Wisconsin’s largest indoor canine education, exercise and sports complex where they teach over sixty-five classes each week for dogs of all breeds, ages, sizes and abilities. Brian Kramp is in Waukesha seeing how your four-legged friend can train and rehabilitate in the water.

Think Pawsitive Dog Training; Wisconsin’s largest indoor canine complex

Think Pawsitive Dog Training is Wisconsin’s largest indoor canine education, exercise and sports complex where they teach over sixty-five classes each week for dogs of all breeds, ages, sizes and abilities.