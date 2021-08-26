Open Record: What is HIPAA?

Your privacy probably isn't as protected as you think. What does HIPAA really cover? Do you even know what the letters stand for in HIPAA? In today's episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators talk privacy. Amanda St. Hilaire recently hit the streets in search of anyone who would talk to her about their personal information and opinions on who should have access to that information. Amanda clears up confusion of what HIPAA means, what it protects, and why it's important. In today's Off the Record segment, the team talks about the one important skill everyone should have.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators by clicking HERE.