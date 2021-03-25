Open Record: Vaccine hesitancy

As of Thursday, more than 15% of people living in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of people who have received at least one dose are also growing. Even as more people get the shots, we know there's still a long way to go before we hit herd immunity. In today's episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into a group getting more attention these days: Those who are reluctant to get the vaccine.

Bryan Polcyn's recent investigation focused on first responders. You'll learn what kind of numbers some of the largest fire departments in our area are tracking when it comes to employees being vaccinated. You'll also hear why Milwaukee Fire Department stopped tracking vaccination rates altogether. Bryan explains the reasons among the various departments for the hesitancy and what it could all mean for your safety and the goal of getting to the other side of this pandemic. In this episode's Off the Record question, hear why Bryan has food on the brain and Amanda wants it to be Christmastime all year long.

