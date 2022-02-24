Open Record: Unpleasant surprises

Not all surprises are good ones, and for many who recently filed complaints with Contact 6, they know that all too well. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs joins FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn to talk about two recent consumer issues that hit the FOX6 inbox. People living in Waukesha's Horizon West condos were recently forced to leave their homes due to an unstable structure. But despite a raze order for the building, residents are still being forced to pay mortgage, property taxes, and insurance, among other things. What's next for those folks? Plus, surprise medical bills can cost patients a lot of money. For years, Contact 6 has taken these billing complaints to insurance companies. Jenna explains why there should now be a drop-off in those cases.

