Open Record: The year that changed everything

It was a little more than a year ago when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In the days that followed March 11, 2020, a national emergency was declared, Wisconsin's governor issued his first emergency order and banned mass gatherings of 50 people or more. We've all experienced a lot in the last year. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators take a look back on the year that changed everything.

They reflect on how we were forced to turn our kitchen tables into a work-from-home office and our dens into a virtual classroom. It's a look at the jobs lost, the people who died, and the families strained during the Safer at Home order. The team also looks toward the future, as more people become vaccinated.

The theme of 'looking back' continues in today's 'Off the Record' segment. The group gives advice to their 'March 2020'-selves.

Have a question for the FOX6 Investigators or a topic you'd like discussed on our Off the Record segment? Email the FOX6 Investigators HERE.