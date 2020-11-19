Open Record: 6 and 3

The problem of reckless driving is nothing new in Milwaukee. Unfortunately, it only seems to be getting worse. Despite all the meetings and task force recommendations, it appears little has been done to actually talk to the young people who are engaging in this deadly behavior -- until now. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about a story Bryan recently did that took a different approach to the issue of reckless driving.

Bryan talked with a young man who admitted to driving recklessly for years. The team reminds us how big of a problem reckless driving is in Milwaukee and what's been done to contain it or address it thus far. Bryan breaks down his conversation with 'David,' the young man he interviewed and explains why 'David' agreed to talk to FOX6. You'll also hear about Carolyn Hall, a woman who lost her daughter at the hands of a reckless driver, and get her take on the approach to curbing this behavior.

