Open Record: Got $500?

A group of parents recently fought to get information about their children's schools, and discovered the power of public records. But are public records truly public if the public can't afford them? In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators look at an issue hitting home for a lot of parents: School data and learning loss during the pandemic. Amanda St. Hilaire explains how open records work, who can file them, and location fees. You'll also learn what you can do if you're having trouble getting records because of location fees.

Plus, in this episode's Off the Record segment, the team answers the question, "What's your best 'scar story?'"

If you have an Off the Record question for the FOX6 Investigators or have an issue you think needs investigating, email the I-Team by clicking HERE.

