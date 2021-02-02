Open Record: Pandemic politics

Nearly one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and Wisconsin's legislature is still at odds over whether you should be required to wear a mask in public places. The mask mandate is just one of many issues up for debate in Madison. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the politics of the pandemic.

Jason explains how the legislature could end the mask mandate and why, despite the Senate Republicans vote to end the mandate, the Republican-led Assembly skipped taking a vote last week altogether. The team also explores what happens if the Assembly does eventually vote to end the mask mandate. They also look into Wisconsin's unemployment insurance system and how the pandemic exposed serious flaws in the program.

