Open Record: Open records 101

How much do you know about open records? What can records show us and how do you file an open records request? In this episode of Open Record, our FOX6 investigators invite open records attorney Tom Kamenick on the podcast to give listeners a crash course about open records. Kamenick, founder of the law firm 'The Wisconsin Transparency Project,' helps explain the process of filing a request and some of the most misunderstood aspects of the law. In today's 'Off the Record' segment, the team tackles a spooky topic: Halloween candy. Do your favorite (and least favorite) sweets fall in line with the I-Team?

