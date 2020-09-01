Open Record: N95s get expelled

While many students in southeast Wisconsin begin the school year virtually, others are headed into the classroom to learn in a face-to-face setting. Safety is big concern for both students and staff, but Wisconsin health officials have told teachers to not wear N95 face masks to school this fall.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire explain why some teachers have a big issue with that and what one scientist at Duke University has to say about the advice.

Bryan also digs into the situation happening in at least one local school district and why that district is telling teachers to leave the N95 masks at home, despite them being some of the most effective masks for stopping the spread of COVID-19. Bryan and Amanda talk about the reaction from Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the state teacher's union. Plus, you'll hear more about a recent study that tested more than a dozen masks to find the most safe and effective at curbing the coronavirus.