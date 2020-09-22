Open Record: Make your vote count

We are just 42 days away from the election. While we may not have a winner announced the night of November 3rd, we do know the days leading up to the election will be filled with plenty of headlines here in Wisconsin. What's the latest political news and what do you need to know to make sure your vote counts? In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk all things politics.

Jason explains a recent ruling that changed the deadline for counting absentee ballots. He also walks us through safety measures in place on Election Day for in-person voting and breaks down what people need to know if they're voting absentee. Jason also gives us an inside look at what it's like for election clerks right now as we're just weeks away from the election.

