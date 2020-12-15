Open Record: Inside the ICU

Healthcare workers across Wisconsin are starting to get the first injections of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. While the process to get all those workers vaccinated could take weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals continues to grow. There are still nearly four times as many COVID-19 patients in the hospital as there were at the worst of the first wave last spring. In this edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators answer the question, 'Where are we in this pandemic?'

Recently, Bryan Polcyn was allowed into one COVID wing at a Madison hospital. What did he see? How is that area of the hospital different from any other ICU? What are the nurses saying about the day-to-day life inside those hospital walls? The team explores how Wisconsin looks right now with overall COVID-19 cases and community spread. They also compare Wisconsin's numbers to other states across the country.

