Open Record: History in the making

The run to the NBA finals has electrified the city of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Bucks and its fans aren't the only ones winning. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators look at the impact businesses are feeling from the team's playoff run. The FOX6 Investigators invite Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee, on the podcast to talk about what the team's success has meant for Milwaukee, the fans, and beyond. In this episode's 'Off the Record' segment, we talk TV. Which sitcom does Bryan Polcyn quote all the time?

If you have a question for our Off the Record segment or think an issue needs investigating, email the FOX6 Investigators by clicking HERE.