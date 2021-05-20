Open Record: Hey Mr. DJ

Have you looked into buying a new or used car lately? You may have noticed prices are high and inventory is low. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about a few of the latest consumer issues to come into the FOX6 newsroom. Jenna explains how the pandemic contributed to the red hot car market of late and how consumers can take advantage of it. Plus, fear and shame are being used to extort money from people. Jenna breaks down one of the newest scams. How people who have security cameras inside their homes can keep themselves from getting ripped off.

In today's 'Off the Record' segment, the team gets to play DJ. What's the first song they'll play to pump up a crowd?

