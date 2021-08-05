Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Here we go again

By , and
Published 
Podcasts
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - If you're feeling a sense of déjà vu, you're not alone. As COVID-19 cases hit a six-month high, mask mandates are on the verge of a comeback, and vaccine mandates have become a new flashpoint. FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire, along with political reporter Jason Calvi, take you through the science, the law, and the politics.

Plus, stick around for their "Off the Record" segment for a robust discussion about irritating words and phrases (and to find out just how bad Jason is at complaining).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

ATM robbed in Racine, suspects arrested in Illinois after pursuit
slideshow

ATM robbed in Racine, suspects arrested in Illinois after pursuit

Two people were taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 5 after robbing an ATM machine in Racine. The robbery happened on Wednesday, Aug. 4 – and lead to a traffic stop and police pursuit in Illinois.

Sikh Temple shooting remembered; President Biden honors fallen
slideshow

Sikh Temple shooting remembered; President Biden honors fallen

Thursday, Aug. 5 marks a somber day in southeast Wisconsin. It has been nine years since the Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek.

Milwaukee east side neighbors suspect same man in string of crimes

Neighbors on Milwaukee's east side suspect the same man in a series of recent crimes, including a bike theft and home break-in.