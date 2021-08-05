Open Record: Here we go again

If you're feeling a sense of déjà vu, you're not alone. As COVID-19 cases hit a six-month high, mask mandates are on the verge of a comeback, and vaccine mandates have become a new flashpoint. FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire, along with political reporter Jason Calvi, take you through the science, the law, and the politics.

Plus, stick around for their "Off the Record" segment for a robust discussion about irritating words and phrases (and to find out just how bad Jason is at complaining).

