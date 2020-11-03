Open Record: Election day

Months of campaigning, political rallies, and informing voters has come down to today. Election Day 2020 is here. We could, however, be a long way from knowing the next President of the United States. Due to the pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots still have to be counted. It's something election clerks warn could make for a very long night.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire break down why this election night will be unlike any other in history. They'll explain Wisconsin's role in this election, how the Electoral College works, and make note of some of those must-watch states as results come in tonight and early Wednesday morning. You'll also hear about other important races to watch aside from the Presidential election.

For complete coverage of this election, click HERE.