Open Record: Drivers Ed

Of the more than 36,000 teenagers of driving age in Milwaukee County, only half actually have a driver's license. While no one knows just how many, it is clear a significant number are driving anyway. They're behind the wheel with no education, training, or legal right to be on the road. In today's episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire explain why community leaders say drivers education is critical to reducing reckless driving in Milwaukee and how funding cuts and COVID-19 are standing in the way.

Polcyn, who has been digging into the reckless driving problem in Milwaukee, reminds people about the city's Reckless Driving Task Force and its recommendations. Is there money set aside for combatting reckless driving in the 2021 budget? Polcyn walks us through the MPS Drive program and breaks down its success rate and limitations. Is reckless driving among teens and adults something the city can solve?

