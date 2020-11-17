Open Record: COVID-19 back in court

The coronavirus is back in court in Wisconsin. Once again, there's a battle over what Governor Evers can and can not mandate during a pandemic. The latest arguments in Wisconsin's Supreme Court center around a statewide mask mandate. That move came after the governor's original public health emergency related to the pandemic had expired, a move opponents said was illegal.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about this latest court battle. Jason explains how we got here, and the arguments coming from both sides. The team also talks about how other states can have mask mandates and what makes Wisconsin different.

