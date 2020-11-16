Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments regarding Gov. Evers’ mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 16 will hear oral arguments regarding Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate. A Waukesha County resident filed a petition challenging the governor's powers to issue the order.

Back in March, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency and issued orders asking people to stay home, non-essential businesses to close, and restaurants to do takeout only. As the pandemic grew worse, Gov. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate.

Jere' Fabick of Waukesha County filed a petition arguing the governor does not have the power to issue more than one emergency order for the same pandemic without extensions granted by the legislature.

The case is heading to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court is looking to answer two questions: Did Gov. Evers violate state law when he declared the state of emergency and put those orders in place? And whether the orders are an unconstitutional legislative power used by the executive branch.

This is the second petition Fabick has filed against Gov. Evers. Back in March, he filed a petition arguing the stay at home order limited his freedom of speech and travel rights. That case was not taken up by the Supreme Court.