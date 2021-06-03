Open Record: Contests and a con

It's been a long time, but concerts are finally coming back to Milwaukee. But for some with tickets, the rescheduled date comes too late. What happens when you can't get a refund?

Plus, a website lists a Milwaukee address, except what we found at that address was anything but a business. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs breaks down two of the latest issues for consumers.

The first is people who bought tickets to concerts that were postponed due to the pandemic and now can't attend the rescheduled date. Will they get a refund? Are you more likely to get your money back from certain ticket sellers? Plus, a website many say is conning customers.

What happened when Contact 6 knocked on the Milwaukee address? Jenna explains how people can make sure the website they're buying products from is legit.

In this episode's 'Off the Record' question, the team takes a trip down memory lane.

