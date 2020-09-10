Open Record: Contact 6 gets answers

If you've gone to any store or searched online since March, you know finding disinfecting wipes is nearly impossible. Why can't we find them? Demand for emergency shelter is up, approaching pre-COVID-19 levels, despite resources like rental assistance meant to keep people in their homes. How are Milwaukee shelters handling the influx of those who need housing? Plus, since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the city of Kenosha has been fighting off cyberattacks. How do these 'hacktivism' acts affect websites in southeast Wisconsin?

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs on to talk about some of the top consumer issues Contact 6 has seen come in to the FOX6 newsroom. Jenna takes us behind the scenes on several of her recent stories and gives us the answers consumers are asking.

