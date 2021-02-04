Open Record: Contact 6 check-in

A lot of area restaurants have deals with delivery services to help get orders to customers. But does no deal mean no delivery? Plus, the pandemic prompting an eviction moratorium, but many renters say they're still in trouble and are having a hard time paying their landlord. Also, how many of you spend a lot of time sanitizing surfaces in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus? In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about some of the latest consumer issues affecting our viewers.

You'll find out why some food delivery services get a bad rap and what prompted a protest outside a local real estate company. Also, Jenna finds out that testing surfaces for COVID-19 can actually give us information that's useful in a different way.

Plus, the team brings back a segment we used to call the Dinner Party Question. Since we're not having many dinner parties these days, we've renamed it Off the Record. In today's question, you'll learn about the team's shopping habits. Jenna bought 800 what? 11 months into the pandemic, you'll hear what Amanda recently purchased and Bryan did some sentimental shopping, sharing a story that'll warm your heart.

Have an Off the Record question for the team? Email: FOX6Investigators@FOX.com

Related show links: