Open Record: Bones in the Basement
KENOSHA, Wis. - For nearly two decades, a group has been finding and bringing dinosaur bones back to Kenosha. A recent dig uncovered what could be their most important find yet. However, there's a problem. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Ben Handelman on to talk about why the group's next expedition may be their last. You'll learn more about the Carthage Institute of Paleontology and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and why the future of that arm of the school could be in trouble due to a lack of funding.
