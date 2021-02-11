Open Record: A shot in the arm

The vaccine rollout in Wisconsin is accelerating. This, as the state inches its way toward the top of the national rankings in number of vaccines administered each day, after adjusting for population size. That's a dramatic shift from just a few weeks ago, when Wisconsin ranked nearly last. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators look into how the numbers made such a dramatic swing in a matter of days.

You'll hear what those rankings mean for Wisconsin and its population. The team also talks about what's happening at the federal level to speed up vaccine distribution. Plus, you'll hear more about the COVID-19 mutations and variants. For the most up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

This week's Off the Record question has Amanda and Bryan revealing what's on top of their refrigerators.