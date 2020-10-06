Open Record: A broken record

There are mask mandates, requests to social distance, and new ways of doing everyday things. Yet, Wisconsin continues to grapple with one of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. Hospitals in northeast Wisconsin say they're near-capacity, even delaying other surgeries and procedures to make room for new COVID-19 patients. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire take a look at the numbers.

They see where Wisconsin stands right now, how we got there, and what could happen in the days and weeks ahead. They dig into what regions are getting hit the hardest, why we might be seeing such elevated positive case numbers, and some of the abrupt changes various groups across the state are making to try and help curb the spread of the virus.

Get the latest FOX6 coverage of COVID-19 news from Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world HERE.