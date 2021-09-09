Open Record: 20 years later

September 11, 2021, will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Two decades later, we are looking back on the day that changed the world. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators welcome two guests: FOX6 News Director, Jim Wilson, and FOX6 Executive Producer, Sara Smith. The team shares memories of where they were when they learned of the events of that unforgettable morning on September 11, 2001. How did we feel in the moments, hours, days, months, and years following the attacks? What did we take away from 9/11 all these years later?

