Open Record: 1-on-1 with Sec. Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Wisconsin, a battleground state, just 41 days before the election. In a rare visit, Sec. Pompeo went where no sitting secretary has gone before -- the Wisconsin Capitol. Sec. Pompeo says it was official business, to warn Wisconsin officials about the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party. Critics called his visit a thinly-veiled campaign stop.

In this edition of Open Record, a Milwaukee exclusive: Hear the one-on-one interview FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi had with Sec. Pompeo. FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire also get insight from Calvi on why it might be a problem for a sitting cabinet secretary to make a campaign stop.

