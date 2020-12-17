Deff-initely Milwaukee: Tip off with Bucks reporter Zora Stephenson

It certainly was a wild year for the Milwaukee Bucks -- from life in 'The Bubble,' to one of the greatest moments in Bucks history when Giannis Antetokounmpo committed to Milwaukee long-term. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh talks with Bucks sideline reporter, Zora Stephenson.

Zora shares why she wasn't surprised the Greek Freak signed that huge contract and her favorite personal story from covering the two-time MVP. She introduces us to some new faces on this year's roster and explains how strange it is to cover games in a mostly-empty Fiserv Forum. Plus, you'll learn about Zora's background as a baller and growing up in a world of DC politics.

