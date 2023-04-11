Zoo Interchange pavement work begins week of April 17

article

As part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT) Zoo Interchange project, pavement repairs will take place in a few locations in the Zoo Interchange. Work is anticipated to begin the week of April 17.

The following closures will be necessary to accommodate the work:

Bluemound Road entrance ramp to I-41 NorthFull ramp closure for approximately 2 weeks followed by westbound-access-only for 2 weeks

WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 EastFull ramp closure for approximately 6 weeks

I-94 East exit ramp to 84th StreetNo access to ramp from I-94 East for approximately 6 weeks (access to 84th Street exit to remain open from the I-41/I-894 North and South system ramps)

I-41/I-894 South left lane between Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln AvenueLeft lane closure for approximately 2 weeks

Periodic overnight full and lane closures on I-94 eastbound will be needed to facilitate the work. Work is scheduled to be complete before Memorial Day weekend. This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

For up-to-date travel information, you are invited to visit 511wi.gov.