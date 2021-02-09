Snow, ice removal continues after driver’s Zoo Interchange freefall

Dramatic video shows a pickup truck plunging 70 feet off the Zoo Interchange on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The driver survived the freeway freefall after authorities said the vehicle hit a snowbank and went over the barrier wall.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said people helped the injured driver before he was taken to the hospital. He was conscious, breathing and in "a lot of pain" when help arrived.

Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9, crews continued to clear mounds of snow and ice from the freeway.

Milwaukee DPW vehicle removes snow from interstate hazard lane

Advertisement

Milwaukee County Highway Operations Director Eddie Santiago could not comment on the crash but said it's a priority for the department to clear distress lanes after a snowfall.

"It takes quite a bit of time to collect all that snow," Santiago said. "It’s very important as far as not just for the natural ramp that develops from the freezing and thawing on those shoulders."

County Supervisor John Weishan, chair of the Committee on Transportation, Public Works and Transit, said the committee will follow up on the incident.

"We will have to look at some of our operations on the expressway to make sure all safety features are in place so this doesn’t happen again," Weisham said. "I think this is routine for any kind of major accident that we would go back and look at the cause and effect."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The driver's mother told FOX6 News that her son is in critical care and has undergone surgery. She said he has a long recovery ahead of him.

Authorities said the driver did not show signs of impairment.