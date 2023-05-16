Zachariah Anderson sentencing, Rosalio Gutierrez homicide

Zachariah Anderson, convicted in the 2020 killing of Rosalio Gutierrez, is in court for sentencing Tuesday, May 16.

Anderson was found guilty at trial in March of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking. Gutierrez's body has never been found.

"This really is a testament to good winning out over evil, and the jury being able to look past the fact that we still – to this day – don't know where (Gutierrez) is," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek said in March after the verdict was delivered.

Prosecutors said after the trial there was no other way to explain the evidence and focused on DNA evidence, pictures, folders, phone records showing Anderson was tracking and even going to Gutierrez's apartment before he disappeared – and denials to law enforcement when police came knocking days later.

The state also highlighted missing carpet, remains of a bleach bottle and burned clothing; tens of thousands of dollars in recently withdrawn cash for a supposed escape fund; and no activity on Anderson's phone when police believe Gutierrez was killed.

Rosalio Gutierrez; Zachariah Anderson as guilty verdict read in his Kenosha County homicide trial

Anderson's defense argued at trial the facts did not support the state's explanation, and said investigators put on blinders – ignoring other possibilities for Gutierrez's disappearance.