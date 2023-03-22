Zachariah Anderson guilty, Rosalio Gutierrez homicide

A Kenosha County jury delivered its verdict Wednesday, March 22 in the trial of Zachariah Anderson – finding him guilty of homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking.

Anderson was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's love interest, Rosalio Gutierrez, and hiding his body in 2020.

Attorneys made closing arguments Tuesday in the case that has stretched into its fourth week, and the jury began deliberations that afternoon.

Prosecutors said there is no other way to explain the evidence, focusing on DNA evidence, pictures, folders, phone records showing Anderson was tracking and even going to Gutierrez's apartment before he disappeared – and denials to law enforcement when police came knocking days later.

"What are the chances that in this exact square foot on the planet Earth, a man who is innocently and falsely accused, would have the blood of a man who died on May 17? How could that happen?" said Graveley.

Rosalio Gutierrez

The state also highlighted missing carpet, remains of a bleach bottle and burned clothing; tens of thousands of dollars in recently withdrawn cash for a supposed escape fund; and no activity on Anderson's phone when police believe Gutierrez was killed.

The defense argued the facts do not support the state's explanation. Despite a number of searches, Gutierrez's body has never been found.

"The fact that they didn't find any of that, should tell you, they've got the wrong guy," said Defense Attorney Kirk Obear.

The defense also said investigators put on blinders and ignored other possibilities for Gutierrez's disappearance.

"He's making the absence of evidence seem like something significant, so if you're not doing anything on your phone that's apparently evidence of guilt," said Obear.

The state countered that Gutierrez did not have a chance in the "blitz" attack. Why? Anderson's ex-girlfriend, Sadie Beacham, was moving on.

"Sadie Beacham was done, and the defendant wasn’t, and he was losing control, and jealous," said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek.