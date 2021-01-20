Young Entrepreneur Live Competition offers $10K in scholarships

article

FOX6 is proud to partner with Junior Achievement for the Young Entrepreneur Live Competition. Four student entrepreneurs from Wisconsin will compete on January 28, 2021 to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Watch LIVE as student entrepreneurs from across the state pitch their business endeavors to a panel of celebrity judges including Craig Culver of Culver’s restaurants and Christine Specht, CEO of Cousin’s Subs. One student will take home the grand prize. The other three finalists will receive $1,500 scholarships, and one student will receive a $500 cash viewer’s choice award based on live voting during the streaming event hosted by FOX6’s Mary Stoker Smith.

You can watch the program for free, but you must register in advance to get unique log-in credentials. You can register for the event now.

Here are the finalists: