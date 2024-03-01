Young Entrepreneur of the Year competition
Julie Granger explains the Young Entrepreneur of the Year competition, and why Junior Achievement runs this extraordinary event.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is all about inspiring and preparing young people for success. Bill Miston is learning all about this event.
About Young Entrepreneur of the Year competition
Student entrepreneurs will have a chance to compete against other student entrepreneurs throughout WI, pitching their businesses to a panel of local celebrity judges. Four finalists will be selected to present their businesses live in Milwaukee for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship.
Grand Prize:
$10,000 Scholarship
All finalists will receive other scholarships and prizes.
Kaylee Lamers, Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist
Kaylee was the winner of the JA Northeast WI Young Entrepreneur Event. The winner of that event received $1,500 and an automatic bid to these finals.
Greg Marcus's experiences
Greg Marcus's experiences and insights from serving as a judge for the Young Entrepreneur (YE) competition.
Franklin teen creates keyboard of the future
His attempts to redesign something that has stayed pretty constant for the past half century has now earned him a chance at a $10,000 scholarship.
Duck calls are taking flight
18-year-old John Vail from Trempealeu in western Wisconsin has spent hundreds of hours trying his best to sound like something else.