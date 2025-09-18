Young children in Milwaukee storage unit; kids were 'unhoused,' police say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 18 that the six children found in a locked storage unit on the city's north side were "unhoused."
What we know:
Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, officers responded to a report of children being locked in a storage unit at the StorSafe lot near 27th and Silver Spring.
When the officers entered the unit, they located a 2-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old. No injuries were reported.
At the time, police were treating the case as child abuse and neglect. A 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody.
Dig deeper:
The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services said it responded to provide services.
StorSafe has not provided a comment.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.