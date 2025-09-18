Young children in Milwaukee storage unit; kids were 'unhoused,' police say

article

The Brief Six children found in a locked storage unit on Milwaukee's north side were "unhoused," police say. The kids were found in the storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 16. A man and woman were taken into custody.



The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed on Thursday, Sept. 18 that the six children found in a locked storage unit on the city's north side were "unhoused."

Kids found in storage unit

What we know:

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, officers responded to a report of children being locked in a storage unit at the StorSafe lot near 27th and Silver Spring.

When the officers entered the unit, they located a 2-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old. No injuries were reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At the time, police were treating the case as child abuse and neglect. A 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services said it responded to provide services.

StorSafe has not provided a comment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.