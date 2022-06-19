Yorkville Skydive Midwest crash, life-threatening injuries

article

Two women suffered life-threatening injuries in a skydiving crash Sunday afternoon, June 19 in Yorkville in Racine County.

Sheriff's officials said the skydivers, a Racine woman, 28, and a Chicago woman, 49, were tandem skydiving at the time. First responders were called out to the Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville shortly before 2 p.m.

According to officials, the women's parachute was deployed, but they lost control approximately 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Both women were taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after the crash.