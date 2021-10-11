Yorkville hit-and-run crash: Union Grove man accused

article

A 34-year-old Union Grove man is accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Kenosha County woman who was out jogging in the Village of Yorkville on Friday, Oct. 8. The accused is Joshua Hanson – and he faces a charge of hit-and-run - great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to County Highway KR and Highway 45 in the Village of Yorkville on Friday evening, Oct. 8 for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian. The dispatcher advised the deputy that the vehicle involved left the scene.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, medical personnel were already providing aid to the hit-and-run victim. A witness told the deputy the victim stated, "silver van" to her -- and when the deputy spoke to the victim, she indicated her left elbow and left ribs hurt. The woman also suffered cuts to her face.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On the scene of the crash, the deputy "located a broken silver mirror which is consistent with a van mirror or SUV mirror," the complaint says. The deputy also located a part number and also found a Ford emblem. The complaint says the "part number showed the mirror was for a Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner."

Additionally, the deputy "noted it was wet and there were no skid marks that would indicate an attempt to stop or swerve to avoid the pedestrian," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say deputies later found a 2010 silver Ford Escape in a neighborhood near the crash site. It "had fresh damage including a caved-in front passenger side fender with fresh paint chipping, a missing passenger-side mirror that had new black duct tape over it, and the A-pillar was bent in with fresh paint chipping. This damage with the mirror found on the scene matched this vehicle, and was indicative of hitting something with the passenger side of the vehicle at a high rate of speed."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to the complaint, a deputy made contact with a man at a nearby trailer. The defendant came to the door with his mother. The deputy noted, "Hanson was very nervous and his hands were shaking." When asked what happened that night, the complaint says Hanson "stated he was driving to get pizza at R&R Club and it was raining as he came over the hill on KR, and it was raining so hard and he thought he 'hit somebody in the arm or something.' Hanson stated, 'then I freaked the (expletive) out' and came here and yeah, it took the mirror off.'" When the deputy stated Hanson had hit someone, the complaint says Hanson replied, "ya, I know."

When Hanson was asked if he was drinking or using drugs prior to the crash, Hanson said no, the complaint says. He did state he had one or two Mike's Hard Lemonades after the incident. He also indicated he took a Percocet after the crash.

Hanson made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, Oct. 11. Cash bond was set at $500. Hanson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.

Advertisement



