Yorkville grain bin rescue, 18-year-old seriously injured

article

First responders in Racine County rescued an 18-year-old man from a grain bin Thursday morning, Oct.19.

It happened on 55th Drive in the village of Yorkville around 9:15 a.m. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department were called after the man got his foot stuck in an auger.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kansasville first responders got to and stabilized the man until he was extracted. The man had serious injuries, officials said, and received care at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

The South Shore Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team was also called in for additional support.