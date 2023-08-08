YMCA Pabst Farms Piranhas Swim Team donation refused

Bob Biege offered $27,500 to the YMCA at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc to save the Piranhas Swim Team, but The Y said no.

The Baraboo man said he saw the story on FOX6 News about the team being cut, and he opened his wallet to try to help.

When The Y said, "No," even more questions were raised.

"Actions speak louder than words," said John Gagan.

Gagan said he always tries to encourage his kids to succeed. He was a referee, and his kids were members of the Piranhas Competitive Swim Team.

"We had just come off a championship," said Gagan. "This is the second time in as many years they won that championship."

When the YMCA at Pabst Farms sent an email to families saying they were cutting the program effective immediately, citing budget issues, it hit them hard.

"They never communicated to us a problem," said Gagan. "They never indicated a budget shortfall."

Bob Biege

The Y told parents the program was forecasted to lose $27,500 in 2023.

Biege saw FOX6's report online from his retirement home in Baraboo. He said he used to be the president of the Oconomowoc YMCA, and his son used to be part of the swim team.

Biege called current CEO Jon Lange Monday, Aug. 7 and offered to write a check for $27,500 to save the team.

"It was just, ‘No. The swim team is done,’" said Biege. "I said, ’Can they come back next year?' ‘No.' He’s apparently had it with the swim team."

Lange declined an interview with FOX6 News but issued this statement:

"The YMCA at Pabst Farms is grateful for the support of the community, including the generous donor who offered to contribute to maintaining the Piranhas Competitive Swim Team program.

Unfortunately, our deficit is projected to be an annual challenge that comes as a result of decreased participation. Accepting donations will not address the more systemic issue of lower participation rates. As a result, we have made the final determination to discontinue the competitive swim team program and connect our swimmers to other local programs."

"The team had been growing," said Gagan. "Numbers had increased."

Gagan said leaders also rejected offers to fundraise or increase fees. This ref is blowing the whistle.

"For a place that’s supposed to support inclusion, they basically discarded these kids," said Gagan. "They ushered them out."

Biege told FOX6 he also offered to cover any financial loss for upcoming swim seasons. He said it did nothing to sway leaders at The Y.