YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

All week the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Christina is at the Northside Y with one of the event’s partners that’s making a huge impact within the community through film.
All week the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while also honoring local community members and organizations dedicated to serving others. Christina is at the Northside Y with one of the event’s partners that’s making a huge impact within the community through film.
Overview of 24th Annual Dr. MLK, Jr. (Virtual) Celebration
Christina is at the North Avenue Y with details on today virtual event.
This year’s YMCA of Great Metropolitan Milwaukee Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration will be a five-day virtual event
Christina is at the Northside Y with one of the finalists of this year’s Spoken Word contest.
Today, the YMCA of Greater Metropolitan Milwaukee is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Christina is at the Northside Y getting the event going by assisting in honoring local community members and organizations dedicated to serving others.