Christian Yelich works celebratory 'shift' at Raising Cane’s in Greendale

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The Brief Christian Yelich stepped behind the counter at Raising Cane’s in Greendale on Monday. During his celebratory shift, Yelich handed out Chicken Finger Meals at the register and drive-thru window. The Brewers secured the first World Series title in franchise history with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 28.



World Series Champion Christian Yelich stepped behind the counter at Raising Cane’s in Greendale on Monday, Nov. 2, for a celebratory "shift."

Yelich served Chicken Finger Meals at the front counter and drive-thru window, joined the crew in the kitchen, and addressed fans from an outdoor stage.

The Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series title in franchise history when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

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