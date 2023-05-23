Yelich works Chick-fil-A drive-thru, surprises Pewaukee customers

article

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich surprised Chick-fil-A customers in Pewaukee, Tuesday.

The former National League MVP did more than just work the drive-thru window – he bought everyone lunch while he was on the clock.

"I think some people were surprised there was a lot of action going on out there, so I think they all knew something was up," Yelich said. "It was a lot of fun saying hello and being able to surprise people and take care of their lunch today."

After working the drive-thru, Yelich headed back to American Family Field for Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros.

The Brewers are celebrating "Kindness Week" and have surprises all week long.