Yaskawa America makes Franklin its headquarters for North America

The Brief Yaskawa America is consolidating its operations in Illinois and Wisconsin – and making Franklin its North American headquarters. Yaskawa plans to invest $180 million in its Franklin operation. The move is expected to bring in more than 700 jobs to the city.



Franklin will be the home of the new Yaskawa America North American headquarters.

Yaskawa's website says the company the world's largest manufacturer of AC Inverter Drives, Servo and Motion Control, and Robotics Automation Systems.

Robot arms from the Yaskawa company at Automatica 2023, the leading trade fair for intelligent automation and robotics.

Franklin welcomes Yaskawa America

What we know:

A news release says executives from Yaskawa America joined Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon, and Franklin Mayor John Nelson to announce Yaskawa's $180 million investment in the community.

Officials said Yaskawa will consolidate its Illinois and Wisconsin operations into a single 800,000-square-foot campus over the next decade.

The move to Franklin is expected to bring more than 700 high-paying jobs to southeast Wisconsin.