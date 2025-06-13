Yaskawa America makes Franklin its headquarters for North America
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin will be the home of the new Yaskawa America North American headquarters.
Yaskawa's website says the company the world's largest manufacturer of AC Inverter Drives, Servo and Motion Control, and Robotics Automation Systems.
Robot arms from the Yaskawa company can be seen at Automatica 2023 in a hall at Messe München. Automatica is the leading trade fair for intelligent automation and robotics.
Franklin welcomes Yaskawa America
What we know:
A news release says executives from Yaskawa America joined Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon, and Franklin Mayor John Nelson to announce Yaskawa's $180 million investment in the community.
Officials said Yaskawa will consolidate its Illinois and Wisconsin operations into a single 800,000-square-foot campus over the next decade.
The move to Franklin is expected to bring more than 700 high-paying jobs to southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the office of Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon.