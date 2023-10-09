WWII-Era B-25 Bomber rides in Racine; tickets now available

article

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the B-25 Mitchell Berlin Express to Batten International Airport in Racine on October 27-29, offering rides to the public.

A limited number of seats are available for these flights, so interested parties are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Ticket information can be found here.

According to a news release, the B-25 bomber played a crucial role in World War II, including the famous Doolittle Raid against Japan. Of the 9,300 B-25 bombers originally manufactured, only about 100 remain, and less than 20 can still fly.