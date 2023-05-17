WSP aerial enforcement, ‘large amount of stops, short amount of time’

Consider yourself warned! Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air May 16-19.

During FOX6's ride along Wednesday, May 17, two drivers were pulled over going more than 90 mph, and both were cited.

Within an hour, with this aerial enforcement, four troopers were able to pull over 10 drivers. The highest speed was 103.

On I-94 near Kenosha Wednesday, there were eyes in the sky and on the ground.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers caught drivers one stop at a time with their aerial speed enforcement.

Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement

"We can get a large amount of stops in a short amount of time span," said Trooper Joseph Youngblood.

The team effort starts with Trooper Youngblood in the air.

"I will be clocking cars at their average speeds through a designated zone," he said.

Then he gives the cues to four troopers, one of them Brent Reiter, on the move on the ground.

"Only thing we need to do is make the stop," said Trooper Reiter.

Youngblood clocked the driver going 17 mph over the speed limit.

"92 is way too fast," said Reiter.

Trooper Reiter cited the driver.

"Is your speedometer not working?" he asked.

He said this technique is needed on roadways like I-94.

"A lot of people look at this as a speedway, really," said Reiter.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Thursday, May 18

I-94 – Eau Claire County

Friday, May 19